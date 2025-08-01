Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis: ‘Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating’

In a heartfelt and candid announcement, pop star Justin Timberlake has revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The disclosure follows growing backlash over the final months of his tour, during which fans criticized the quality and energy of his performances.

According to Timberlake’s Instagram statement posted on July 31, 2025, he shared that he was “shocked” upon learning of the diagnosis, yet relieved as it offered context for the “massive amount of nerve pain,” “crazy fatigue,” and “sickness” he endured while performing.

Justin Timberlake attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

He described Lyme disease as “relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically” and noted that, while he had considered ending the tour early, he ultimately decided that the joy of performing outweighed the physical toll.

Nevertheless, the health struggles contributed to criticism from fans. Viral concert footage, particularly from shows in Romania and Dublin, depicted Timberlake stepping away from singing for extended periods, prompting backlash online about his apparent low effort and prompting some to accuse him of performing more in silence than song. In response, Timberlake emphasized that revealing his condition was not meant to solicit pity but rather to shed light on what he’d been coping with privately.

Justin Timberlake performs in concert during the I-Days Milan Coca-Cola 2025 festival at the SNAI San Siro Hippodrome on June 2, 2025. Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Moreover, Timberlake chose to address the backlash directly and with empathy. He acknowledged the frustration of fans who felt underwhelmed, while also offering an honest window into his declining physical health and how Lyme disease compounded challenges he’d already been facing—such as bronchitis, a back injury, and laryngitis that led to show postponements and cancellations during the two‑year tour.

In closing his message, Timberlake thanked his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons for their unconditional support, and expressed gratitude to his crew and fans for their energy and understanding throughout the arduous tour run. Looking ahead, he admitted uncertainty regarding his future onstage but affirmed that the Forget Tomorrow World Tour will always hold deep personal significance.

