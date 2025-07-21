Celeb Snaps: Wendy Williams, Justin Timberlake, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Pisa airport from Budapest, ahead of her concert in Lucca, Italy on July 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: RobertoCappello fotografo/IPA/INSTARimages

Chase Sui Wonders at the Today Show in New York City on July 20, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Benny Blanco brings the heat as he surprises diners at TABASCO Salsa Picante Presents Tex-Mex Omakase by Chain event.

Photo Credit: Michael SimoN

Kevin Smith at the Young Artist Academy Awards 2025 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

JoAnna García Swisher stars in a new back-to-school campaign with Ziploc to help parents across North America rethink how they prep, store, and preserve food.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ziploc

Raye performs during the Lollapalooza Festival on Day 3 in Paris on July 20, 2025.

Photo Credit: Christophe Meng/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

From West End to the West Coast – Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) brings her signature charm to Universal Studios Hollywood during Mega Movie Summer on July 15, 2025.

Hannah Waddington visits Universal Studios Hollywood on July 15, 2025

On Sunday (July 20), Jay Ellis threw the first pitch at the MLB New York Mets x Cincinnati Reds game at Citi Field.

Photo Credit: New York Mets

Photo Credit: New York Mets

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at ‘Today’ to talk about her new show ‘Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross’ on July 20, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Justin Timberlake performs on stage during Lollapalooza Paris on July 20, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jasmine Aissaoui/INSTARimages

Wendy Williams is seen arriving at a New York City deli on a mobility scooter to celebrate her 61st birthday with friends on July 18, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

