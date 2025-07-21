Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Wendy Williams, Justin Timberlake, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more

Plus pics of Benny Blanco, Hannah Waddingham, Kevin Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Chase Sui Wonders, Raye, and more!

Michael Prieve
Wendy Williams Arrives At A New York City Deli On A Mobility Scooter To Celebrate Her 61st Birthday With Friends
**VIDEO AVAILABLE. CONTACT PHOTODESK@INSTARIMAGES.COM TO RECEIVE.** Wendy Williams is seen arriving at a New York City deli on a mobility scooter to celebrate her 61st birthday with friends. The former talk show host recently told TMZ that her only birthday wish was to be "out of guardianship". Featuring: Wendy Williams Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 18 Jul 2025 Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Pisa airport from Budapest, ahead of her concert in Lucca, Italy on July 21, 2025.

Jennifer Lopez Arrives In Pisa Ahead Of Her Concert
Photo Credit: RobertoCappello fotografo/IPA/INSTARimages

Chase Sui Wonders at the Today Show in New York City on July 20, 2025.

Celebrities At The ’Today’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Benny Blanco brings the heat as he surprises diners at TABASCO Salsa Picante Presents Tex-Mex Omakase by Chain event.

‘Burlesque: The Musical’ World Premiere - Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, Anne Hathaway, and more
Ted Lasso Season 4
Ted Lasso is back in production for Season 4: See the cast photo
benny blanco Brings at TABASCO Salsa Picante Presents Tex-Mex Omakase By Chain Event
Photo Credit: Michael SimoN
Kevin Smith at the Young Artist Academy Awards 2025 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2025.

Los Angeles Young Artist Academy 2025 Awards
Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

JoAnna García Swisher stars in a new back-to-school campaign with Ziploc to help parents across North America rethink how they prep, store, and preserve food.

JoAnna Swisher
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ziploc

Raye performs during the Lollapalooza Festival on Day 3 in Paris on July 20, 2025.

Lollapalooza Festival - Day 3
Photo Credit: Christophe Meng/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

From West End to the West Coast – Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) brings her signature charm to Universal Studios Hollywood during Mega Movie Summer on July 15, 2025.

Hannah Waddington visits Universal Studios Hollywood on July 15, 2025
On Sunday (July 20), Jay Ellis threw the first pitch at the MLB New York Mets x Cincinnati Reds game at Citi Field.

MMM 07212025
Male Model Monday: Nico Pascual, Ollie Muhl, Michael Yerger, and more
Federico Debernardi
Federico Debernardi, Pierson Fode, Ashley Parker Angel, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta Snaps
Jay Ellis
Photo Credit: New York Mets
Jay Ellis
Photo Credit: New York Mets

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at ‘Today’ to talk about her new show ‘Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross’ on July 20, 2025.

Tracee Ellis Ross On The 'Today' Show
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Justin Timberlake performs on stage during Lollapalooza Paris on July 20, 2025.

Justin Timberlake Performs At Lollapalooza Paris
Photo Credit: Jasmine Aissaoui/INSTARimages

Wendy Williams is seen arriving at a New York City deli on a mobility scooter to celebrate her 61st birthday with friends on July 18, 2025.

Wendy Williams Arrives At A New York City Deli On A Mobility Scooter To Celebrate Her 61st Birthday With Friends
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

