Dean Cain claims he was sexually harassed on the Lois & Clark set

In a revealing interview with Variety this week, Dean Cain dropped a major revelation: he experienced sexual harassment while starring in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

The 58-year-old actor didn’t name the alleged harasser from the ’90s hit show, but stated he “could have had the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history.” This disclosure might finally explain why ABC suddenly pulled the plug on the series—which drew 15 million viewers per episode at its peak—after season four wrapped.

Cain had already penned scripts for the fifth season and was set to both direct multiple episodes and continue his role as Clark Kent. After his Superman days, the heartthrob went on to host Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and appear in films like The Broken Hearts Club, Rat Race, and Out of Time.

However, his Superman role has remained his defining legacy, even shaping his recent headline-making criticism of the latest Man of Steel film (released earlier this month). Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cain slammed director James Gunn’s take as too “woke”: “Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea.”

