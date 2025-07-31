Quick Drag: Get Ready with Bob the Drag Queen and Jujubee

We’ve been up to our ears in All Stars 10 coverage, but now that the season is over, let’s visit with two of our favorite iconic Drag Race queens.

Jujubee, who may or may not be the queen who has competed the most across all of the Drag Race franchises, joins Bob the Drag Queen in a hilarious GRWM with me video. They talk about Jujubee’s wig fail on Dungeons and Drag Queens, words of affirmation, the origins of Jujubee’s real name and the many expenses of appearing on All Stars.

These two are hilarious together, and I’d love to spend the day with them.

