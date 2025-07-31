Eye Candy

Instahottie: Male Model Joshua Lord

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
2 Min Read

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Joshua Lord.

Joshua is a male model of Nigerian-Swedish-Maltese heritage. He is repped by Next London, Next Milan, Photogensia, and Daman Management.

The 25-year-old revealed how he was discovered in an early interview with models.com. “I was discovered in Stockholm in 2015 when I was at a festival called ung08 (translated to young=ung stockholm=08). This event was for people aged 14-16 and this made this “older” women look out of place. Anyway, I was being cool in front of my friends and was the only one not dancing. This is when she came up to me and asked if I wanted to become a model and to come into the agency. So I did what any cool 15-year-old would do and gave my mum’s details to her.”

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic NAME

