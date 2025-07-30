Celeb Snaps: Jenna Ortega, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Pamela Anderson, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York City on July 29, 2025.
Joanna Lumley at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.
Joy Sunday at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.
Billie Piper at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.
Isaac Ordonez at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.
Georgie Farmer at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.
Catherine Zeta-Jones at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.
IE Group’s Jeff Krauss hosted The Summer I Turned Pretty Stars Sean Kaufman and David Iacono, who were joined by Kaufman’s sister Aika to celebrate their birthdays at new restaurant Aquarelle in East Village, New York.
Pamela Anderson at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new movie ‘The Naked Gun’ in New York on July 29, 2025.
Alison Brie and Dave Franco at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new movie ‘Together’ in New York on July 29, 2025.
Dave Franco at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new movie ‘Together’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.
Alison Brie at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new movie ‘Together’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.
Jenna Ortega at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.
