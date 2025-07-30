Celeb Snaps: Jenna Ortega, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Pamela Anderson, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York City on July 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Joanna Lumley at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Joy Sunday at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Billie Piper at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Isaac Ordonez at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Georgie Farmer at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Lucy North/PA Images/INSTARimages

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

IE Group’s Jeff Krauss hosted The Summer I Turned Pretty Stars Sean Kaufman and David Iacono, who were joined by Kaufman’s sister Aika to celebrate their birthdays at new restaurant Aquarelle in East Village, New York.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Krauss/IE Group

Photo courtesy of Jeff Krauss/IE Group

Pamela Anderson at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new movie ‘The Naked Gun’ in New York on July 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Alison Brie and Dave Franco at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new movie ‘Together’ in New York on July 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Dave Franco at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new movie ‘Together’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Alison Brie at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about new movie ‘Together’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Jenna Ortega at the global premiere of season two of ‘Wednesday’, at Central Hall in Westminster, London on July 30, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today