Taron Egerton takes himself out of Bond running because he’s ‘too messy’

Taron Egerton
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix forApple TV+/INSTARimages

In the ever-swirling game of “Who’ll be the next 007?”, one dashing British hunk has decidedly taken himself out of the running – none other than Taron Egerton.

“I don’t think I’m a good choice for it. I think I’m too messy for that,” the actor confessed to Collider in a recent chat. He added, “I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig‘s tenure. But I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.”

"Rocketman" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

The Kingsman star revealed to Collider he hasn’t been offered the coveted role, but would give it a polite “thanks, but no thanks” if approached. “James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I’m aware, nobody’s asking me to do it. But also, it’s possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it’s a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that.”

Egerton joins fellow heartthrob Henry Golding in the “thanks but no thanks” club, after Golding declared that playing 007 is “every actor’s kind of nightmare.”

Read

LA Mag Pride Cover Party
Celeb Snaps: Matt Bomer, Morgan Spector, Taron Egerton, Cory Michael Smith, and more
Kit Connor and Charles Melton have a little smooch
Kit Connor and Charles Melton have a little smooch
26th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Taron Egerton attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The 26th chapter in the Bond saga remains shrouded in mystery, with only a few confirmed details: maestro Denis Villeneuve will direct, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman are taking the producer’s chairs. “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007,”

Villeneuve shared in a statement. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.”

Previous Article Sasha Colby Sasha Colby Unleashed: The Stripped II Tour pushes power, pride, and presence further than ever
