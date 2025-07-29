Julia Garner says Madonna biopic is ‘supposed to still happen’

Good news, music and film buffs! It seems the highly anticipated Madonna biopic, which has been shrouded in a bit of mystery lately, is still on track. Actress Julia Garner, who was cast to portray the iconic “Material Girl,” recently confirmed that the project is “supposed to still happen,” much to the relief of fans worldwide.

For a while there, things were a little quiet on the Madonna biopic front. After an initial buzz when Garner was announced for the role in 2022, word emerged in early 2023 that the film had been put on hold as Madonna geared up for her massive Celebration Tour. Understandably, this left many wondering if the project would ever see the light of day.

Photo Courtesy of JR

However, Garner herself has now provided a much-needed update. In a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, she directly addressed the question of the biopic’s status. “That’s supposed to still happen,” she shared while appearing on the Smartless podcast, putting an end to much of the speculation. This is certainly a welcome development, considering the excitement that surrounded her casting and Madonna’s direct involvement in writing and directing the film.

Garner also opened up about the intense audition process, which apparently involved a grueling “bootcamp” that included hours of dancing and even singing directly in front of Madonna. Talk about pressure! She explained that she wasn’t a trained dancer, so she really had to push herself. To prepare, she asked herself, “Okay, what would Madonna do?” and channeled the Queen of Pop’s legendary confidence, telling herself, “You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you.”

Julia Garner accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for ‘Ozark’ onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“And I was kind of like, you can take it or leave it. But if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you. And if you take it, great,” she said. “That kind of mentality. And work the room, literally work the room.”

So, while there’s no definite timeline for when production will resume or when we can expect to see the biopic hit screens, Garner’s confirmation is a huge step. It suggests that despite the delays and the Queen of Pop’s busy schedule, the vision for this film, chronicling Madonna’s extraordinary life and career, remains alive and well. Fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief knowing that the Julia Garner-led Madonna story is still in the cards. After all, as Garner wisely put it, “Anything that’s great… takes a long time.”

