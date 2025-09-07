Celeb Snaps: Paul Mescal, Chris Evans, Andrew Scott, Blake Lively, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Josh O’Connor at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ on September 6, 2025.
Glenn Close at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’ Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on September 6, 2025 at The Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.
Kerry Washington at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’ Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on September 6, 2025 at The Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.
Daniel Craig at the ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 6, 2025.
Jeremy Renner at the ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 6, 2025.
Mila Kunis at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’ Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on September 6, 2025 at The Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.
Josh Brolin at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ on September 6, 2025.
James McAvoy at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of ‘California Schemin’ at TiFF Lightbox on September 6, 2025.
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Sacrifice on September 6, 2025 at The Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada on September 6, 2025.
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ Season 1 held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on September 4, 2025.
Gwendoline Christie at ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about the current season of ‘Wednesday’ on September 4, 2025.
Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus at the World premiere of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ season 3 at Callao Cinema in Madrid on September 4, 2025.
Elle Fanning at the the red carpet premiere of ‘Sentimental Value’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 4, 2025.
Antony Starr at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Baltimorons’ at Vidiots Foundation, Eagle Theatre on September 4, 2025.
Ben McKenzie, Ben Foster, Shailene Woodley, Potsy Ponciroli and Alan Ritchson at the premiere of ‘Motor City’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025.
Ryan Reynolds at the red carpet premiere of ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 4, 2025.
Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of ‘Christy’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 5, 2025.
Ben Foster at the premiere of ‘Christy’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 5, 2025.
Pamela Anderson at the 51st Festival du Cinema Americain de Deauville Opening red carpet on September 5, 2025.
Blake Lively steps out in a brown skirt and blazer combo with knee high boots as she arrives at the Fashion Institute of Technology on September 5, 2025.
America Ferrera at the premiere of ‘The Lost Bus’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Canada on September 5, 2025.
Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of ‘The Lost Bus’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Canada on September 5, 2025.
Orlando Bloom is seen watching Aryna Sebalenka Vs Jessica Pegula during the Semifinals On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025.
Meredith Hayden toasts with the Big Foe Fizz mocktail at The evian Club at Restaurant DANIEL, celebrating an exclusive menu collaboration with evian, Chef Daniel Boulud, and Frances Tiafoe during New York’s largest tennis tournament on September 3, 2025.
Ollie Muhl toasts with the Big Foe Fizz mocktail at The evian Club at Restaurant DANIEL, celebrating an exclusive menu collaboration with evian, Chef Daniel Boulud, and Frances Tiafoe during New York’s largest tennis tournament on September 3, 2025.
Rami Malek and Christian Slater are seen watching Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic during the Semifinals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley are seen watching Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic during the Semifinals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.
Anna Wintour and Hugh Jackman are seen watching Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic during the Semifinals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.
Adam Driver and Julianne Moore are seen watching Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Jannik Sinner during the Semifinals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025, in Flushing Queens.
Jeremy Allen White in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 4, 2025.
Jimmy Butler in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 5, 2025.
Ciara in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 4, 2025.
Chris Paul in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 3, 2025.
Diplo at the US Open on day 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.
Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg at the US Open on day 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.
Delilah Montauk, presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve, popped up at Mary Lou’s this Labor Day Weekend, fully transforming the space into a roaring ’20s-inspired supper club. One of music’s most beloved it-girls, Gwen Stefani, came out in an all denim, bedazzled dress and had the crowd jumping the entire show as they packed in around the stage while she performed legendary songs like “Sweet Escape”, “Rich Girl”, and “Don’t Speak” – closing the night with two of the 2000’s most iconic songs, “Just A Girl” and “Hollaback Girl.” She ended her performance thanking the intimate crowd of just 200 for supporting her and making her life what it is, and later noted how much she loved being able to look into the eyes of her fans while she performed.
Alex Wolff, Rozzi, Michael Wolff, and Polly Draper at the Ki Smith Gallery in New York City’s Lower East Side, on Thursday, September 4th, where they celebrated the opening of soul singer Rozzi’s collaborative show with a VIP party.
Kyle MacLachlan attends Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 04, 2025 in Universal City, California.
Miguel Mora attends Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 04, 2025 in Universal City, California.
Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal attend Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Andrew Scott and Charli XCX, attend Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Diego Boneta attends Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Tom Blyth attends Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Charli XCX, Romain Gavras and Chris Evans attend Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
(L-R) Dr. Dre, Benny Blanco, Jimmy Iovine, and Swizz Beatz attend the Flipper’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Debut & Launch Party on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Landon Barker attends the Flipper’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Debut & Launch Party on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Jimmy Iovine and Liberty Ross, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Flipper’s attend the Flipper’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Debut & Launch Party on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
From the villa to Universal Studios Hollywood, Jeremiah Brown, Hannah Fields, and Iris Kendall from Peacock’s Love Island enjoyed a fun-filled day at the park on September 4, 2025.
(L-R) Jason Bateman and Amanda Bateman attend YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner attend YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Seacrest attend YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Elizabeth Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Shaboozey performs at YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Watson leaves the Hotel Excelsior by boat on day 11 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2025.
Andrew Scott at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ on September 6, 2025.
Chris Evans at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Sacrifice on September 6, 2025, at The Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.
Paul Mescal wore Gucci grey wool pants, a striped cotton shirt, a vintage Gucci silk tie with and Gucci 1953 loafers in black leather at “The History Of Sound” New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on September 02, 2025 in New York City.