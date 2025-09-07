Celeb Snaps: Paul Mescal, Chris Evans, Andrew Scott, Blake Lively, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Josh O’Connor at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ on September 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Glenn Close at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’ Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on September 6, 2025 at The Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Kerry Washington at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’ Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on September 6, 2025 at The Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Daniel Craig at the ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Leonardo Ramirez/EyePix/INSTARimages

Jeremy Renner at the ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ premiere during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Leonardo Ramirez/EyePix/INSTARimages

Mila Kunis at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’ Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on September 6, 2025 at The Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Josh Brolin at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ on September 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

James McAvoy at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of ‘California Schemin’ at TiFF Lightbox on September 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Sacrifice on September 6, 2025 at The Princess Of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada on September 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ Season 1 held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Gwendoline Christie at ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about the current season of ‘Wednesday’ on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus at the World premiere of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ season 3 at Callao Cinema in Madrid on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: DyD Fotografos/Future Image/Cover Images

Elle Fanning at the the red carpet premiere of ‘Sentimental Value’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Antony Starr at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Baltimorons’ at Vidiots Foundation, Eagle Theatre on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Ben McKenzie, Ben Foster, Shailene Woodley, Potsy Ponciroli and Alan Ritchson at the premiere of ‘Motor City’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Ryan Reynolds at the red carpet premiere of ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of ‘Christy’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Ben Foster at the premiere of ‘Christy’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Pamela Anderson at the 51st Festival du Cinema Americain de Deauville Opening red carpet on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Stephane Kossman/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Blake Lively steps out in a brown skirt and blazer combo with knee high boots as she arrives at the Fashion Institute of Technology on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

America Ferrera at the premiere of ‘The Lost Bus’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Canada on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of ‘The Lost Bus’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Canada on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Orlando Bloom is seen watching Aryna Sebalenka Vs Jessica Pegula during the Semifinals On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025.

OPhoto Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Meredith Hayden toasts with the Big Foe Fizz mocktail at The evian Club at Restaurant DANIEL, celebrating an exclusive menu collaboration with evian, Chef Daniel Boulud, and Frances Tiafoe during New York’s largest tennis tournament on September 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Meredith Hayden / @wishbonekitchen

Ollie Muhl toasts with the Big Foe Fizz mocktail at The evian Club at Restaurant DANIEL, celebrating an exclusive menu collaboration with evian, Chef Daniel Boulud, and Frances Tiafoe during New York’s largest tennis tournament on September 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ollie Muhl / @ olivermuhl

Rami Malek and Christian Slater are seen watching Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic during the Semifinals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley are seen watching Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic during the Semifinals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Anna Wintour and Hugh Jackman are seen watching Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic during the Semifinals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Adam Driver and Julianne Moore are seen watching Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Jannik Sinner during the Semifinals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025, in Flushing Queens.

Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Jeremy Allen White in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Emirates

Jimmy Butler in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Emirates

Ciara in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Emirates

Chris Paul in the Emirates Suite, inspired by the airline’s aircraft interiors, at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City on September 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Emirates

Diplo at the US Open on day 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg at the US Open on day 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025.

Photo Credit: Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Delilah Montauk, presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve, popped up at Mary Lou’s this Labor Day Weekend, fully transforming the space into a roaring ’20s-inspired supper club. One of music’s most beloved it-girls, Gwen Stefani, came out in an all denim, bedazzled dress and had the crowd jumping the entire show as they packed in around the stage while she performed legendary songs like “Sweet Escape”, “Rich Girl”, and “Don’t Speak” – closing the night with two of the 2000’s most iconic songs, “Just A Girl” and “Hollaback Girl.” She ended her performance thanking the intimate crowd of just 200 for supporting her and making her life what it is, and later noted how much she loved being able to look into the eyes of her fans while she performed.

Photo Courtesy Of Chase

Alex Wolff, Rozzi, Michael Wolff, and Polly Draper at the Ki Smith Gallery in New York City’s Lower East Side, on Thursday, September 4th, where they celebrated the opening of soul singer Rozzi’s collaborative show with a VIP party.

Photo Credit: Miles Borgars

Kyle MacLachlan attends Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 04, 2025 in Universal City, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Miguel Mora attends Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 04, 2025 in Universal City, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal attend Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Gucci

Andrew Scott and Charli XCX, attend Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Gucci

Diego Boneta attends Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Gucci

Tom Blyth attends Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Gucci

Charli XCX, Romain Gavras and Chris Evans attend Gucci’s celebration of Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 06, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Gucci

(L-R) Dr. Dre, Benny Blanco, Jimmy Iovine, and Swizz Beatz attend the Flipper’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Debut & Launch Party on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Flipper’s

Landon Barker attends the Flipper’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Debut & Launch Party on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Flipper’s

(L-R) Jimmy Iovine and Liberty Ross, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Flipper’s attend the Flipper’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Debut & Launch Party on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Flipper’s

From the villa to Universal Studios Hollywood, Jeremiah Brown, Hannah Fields, and Iris Kendall from Peacock’s Love Island enjoyed a fun-filled day at the park on September 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elwood Walker/ Universal Studios Hollywood

(L-R) Jason Bateman and Amanda Bateman attend YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for YES Scholars

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Kris Jenner attend YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for YES Scholars

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Seacrest attend YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for YES Scholars

(L-R) Elizabeth Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for YES Scholars

Shaboozey performs at YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for YES Scholars

Emma Watson leaves the Hotel Excelsior by boat on day 11 of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Andrew Scott at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Netflix’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ on September 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Chris Evans at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival presentation of Sacrifice on September 6, 2025, at The Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Paul Mescal wore Gucci grey wool pants, a striped cotton shirt, a vintage Gucci silk tie with and Gucci 1953 loafers in black leather at “The History Of Sound” New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on September 02, 2025 in New York City.