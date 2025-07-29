Celeb Snaps: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt, Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan, Sam Reid, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Sofia Carson at the Empire State Building promoting the Release of the upcoming Netflix film ‘My Oxford Year’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Corey Mylchreest at the Empire State Building promoting the Release of the upcoming Netflix film ‘My Oxford Year’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Aldis Hodge at the Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Vivica A. Fox at the Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

This past Friday, July 25th, multi-platinum trio Cheat Codes celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their genre-defying career and the release of their new album, Future Renaissance, with an exclusive event at Surf Lodge in Montauk. The one-night-only celebration featured a high-energy DJ set from rising female duo Z3LLA, and spotlighted Cheat Codes’ latest musical evolution—all during a stunning sunset set overlooking the water.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Surf Lodge

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Surf Lodge

David Jonsson wore a Gucci Cruise 2026 blue suede jacket, white T-shirt, denim trousers, and black leather lace-up shoes at The Long Walk” panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2025, in San Diego, California.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate, courtesy of Gucci and Getty Images

Brandon Davis and Ashley Benson spotted running errands in Los Angeles, CA on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Christina Tosi behind the scenes at the Milk Bar NYC Flagship for the Premier Protein x Milk Bar photoshoot.

Photo Credit: Premier Protein

Lori Harvey was spotted wearing a Balenciaga Rodeo Handbag (in camel waxed suede calfskin and smooth calfskin, aged-silver hardware) on July 25th in Los Angeles,

Photo Courtesy of Balenciaga

Jacob Anderson at the photocall for the third season of the AMC series ‘Interview with the Vampire’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at The Nolen Rooftop on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Sam Reid at the photocall for the third season of the AMC series ‘Interview with the Vampire’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at The Nolen Rooftop on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new Disney’s movie ‘Freakier Friday’ in New York City on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Lindsay Lohan stopped by Good Morning America on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Meryl Streep is filming on The Devil Wears Prada set in New York City on July 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, and Eddie Murphy at the Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson at the Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

