Celeb Snaps: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt, Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan, Sam Reid, and more

Michael Prieve
Los Angeles premiere of 'The Pickup'
Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios 'The Pickup' Featuring: Elsie Hewitt, Pete Davidson Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Jul 2025 Credit: Faye's Vision/Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Sofia Carson at the Empire State Building promoting the Release of the upcoming Netflix film ‘My Oxford Year’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.

'My Oxford Year' Cast At The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Corey Mylchreest at the Empire State Building promoting the Release of the upcoming Netflix film ‘My Oxford Year’ in New York City on July 28, 2025.

'My Oxford Year' Cast At The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Aldis Hodge at the Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025.

MMM 07282025
Male Model Monday: Alex Viera, Cesar Daniel, Alejandro Carrascosa, and more
Zac Efron
Zac Efron, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Jack Laugher, Tommy DiDario, and more Insta Snaps
Los Angeles premiere of 'The Pickup'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Vivica A. Fox at the Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Pickup'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

This past Friday, July 25th, multi-platinum trio Cheat Codes celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their genre-defying career and the release of their new album, Future Renaissance, with an exclusive event at Surf Lodge in Montauk. The one-night-only celebration featured a high-energy DJ set from rising female duo Z3LLA, and spotlighted Cheat Codes’ latest musical evolution—all during a stunning sunset set overlooking the water.

Cheat Codes
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Surf Lodge
Cheat Codes
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Surf Lodge

David Jonsson wore a Gucci Cruise 2026 blue suede jacket, white T-shirt, denim trousers, and black leather lace-up shoes at The Long Walk” panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2025, in San Diego, California.

The Long Walk At San Diego Comic-Con International 2025
Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate, courtesy of Gucci and Getty Images

Brandon Davis and Ashley Benson spotted running errands in Los Angeles, CA on July 27, 2025.

Brandon Davis and Ashley Benson out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Christina Tosi behind the scenes at the Milk Bar NYC Flagship for the Premier Protein x Milk Bar photoshoot.

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash 2025, San Diego, California, USA - 26 July 2025
Celeb Snaps: Sam Heughan, Jamie Roy, Paul Wesley, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and more
Bad Bunny, Tracee Ellis Ross, Pedro Pascal,
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Bad Bunny, Tracee Ellis Ross, Pedro Pascal, and more
Christina Tosi
Photo Credit: Premier Protein

Lori Harvey was spotted wearing a Balenciaga Rodeo Handbag (in camel waxed suede calfskin and smooth calfskin, aged-silver hardware) on July 25th in Los Angeles,

Lori Harvey
Photo Courtesy of Balenciaga

Jacob Anderson at the photocall for the third season of the AMC series ‘Interview with the Vampire’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at The Nolen Rooftop on July 27, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'Interview with the Vampire'
Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Sam Reid at the photocall for the third season of the AMC series ‘Interview with the Vampire’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at The Nolen Rooftop on July 27, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'Interview with the Vampire'
Photo Credit: Carla Van Wagoner/Future Image/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan at ‘Live with Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new Disney’s movie ‘Freakier Friday’ in New York City on July 27, 2025.

Celebrities At The 'Live With Kelly And Mark’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Lindsay Lohan stopped by Good Morning America on July 27, 2025.

Filming On The Set Of 'The Devil Wears Prada' In New York City
Celeb Snaps: Meryl Streep, Justin Bieber, Luke Macfarlane, Jessica Simpson, and more
Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen is now shredded. Thank you Marvel!
Celebrities At The 'Good Morning America' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Meryl Streep is filming on The Devil Wears Prada set in New York City on July 28, 2025.

Filming On 'The Devil Wears Prada' Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Pete Davidson, Keke Palmer, and Eddie Murphy at the Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Pickup'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson at the Los Angeles world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios ‘The Pickup’ on July 27, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Pickup'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

