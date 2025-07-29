Jacob Elordi transforms into Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s new movie

Visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been dreaming of bringing Frankenstein to life throughout his Hollywood journey. This passion project, which initially found a home at Universal Pictures, has now landed at Netflix with an incredible ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz.

Fresh images from this sci-fi horror adaptation of Mary Shelly‘s legendary novel have just dropped via Vanity Fair, giving us an exciting peek at del Toro’s take on the classic tale, which is set to hit Netflix this November (exact date TBA).

Photo: Netflix

One of the coolest reveals shows Elordi (who stepped in when Andrew Garfield had to bow out) as Frankenstein’s monster – the infamous creation pieced together from dead body parts and brought back to life through a mad scientist’s Victorian-era experiments with reanimation.

For hardcore fans, it’s been common knowledge that the late Bernie Wrightson’s (Swamp Thing) artwork from his 1983 illustrated version of Shelley’s novel would influence the film. Del Toro actually licensed these illustrations to shape the monster’s fresh cinematic look.

Actor Jacob Elordi arrives at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles 2021 held at the Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 2, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“I turned it into this shrine to all things that I felt pertained to the creature,” Elordi told VF that the artwork greatly influenced the monster’s look. “Bernie’s pictures were all over the walls. Maybe when you’re asleep, or just by walking around it all, you end up soaking it in.”

The visual style of this new Frankenstein feels like a spiritual cousin to Francis Ford Coppola‘s Dracula from 1992. There’s clearly massive attention to detail at every level. The footage shows amazing practical effects mixed with eye-popping costumes and sets, creating something that pays tribute to classic horror while carving its own unique path.

Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today