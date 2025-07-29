Quick Drag: Trixie Mattel and Katya’s latest watch, The Old Guard 2

I am just a humble writer and my Netflix queue is voluminous. I’m impressed that Katya and Trixie Mattel have time to check out so much content and share their thoughts and reactions with us.
On the latest episode of “I Like to Watch”, the dynamic duo watches the action/superhero sequel The Old Guard 2.
Even if you’re not a fan of these kinds of movies (like me), this video is definitely worth your time, especially thanks to a guest appearance from the movie’s star (and previous Drag Race judge) Charlize Theron, who has a special gift for Katya.
