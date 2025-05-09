Celeb Snaps: Tom Cruise, Lucien Laviscount, Idris Elba, Josh Hartnett, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Josh Hartnett at a New York special screening of ‘Fight or Flight’ at the AMC Lincoln Square on May 6, 2025.
“Dancing with the Stars” champion & TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday party with Bar Tender by Wingstop in NYC, featuring Wingstop’s new crispy tenders in Charli’s favorite flavors as the must-have party meal.
Valentina Ferrer attends Netflix’s “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful” screening wearing Tiffany & Co. in NYC on May 6th.
Elena Rose and Karol G were photographed together at the premiere of Karol’s new Netflix documentary, Tomorrow was Beautiful.
Scheana Shay celebrated her 40th birthday in Los Angeles with a party themed “Death to Scheana’s 30’s” where she toasted with Absolut’s signature Espresso Martinis created by Thunderbolt mixology, to mark the new decade.
TikTok creator and actor Noah Beck lives long and prospers at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood (April 26, 2025).
Model Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her son Noah’s birthday with daughter Anja at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood (May 3, 2025).
Comedian Tig Notaro (“Star Trek: Discovery”) is ready to explore Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood (May 3, 2025).
David Dobrik celebrates the official launch of his new pizza-inspired snack brand Wavers by The Original DOUGHBRIK’s Snacks in Los Angeles on May 1, 2025, where guests also snacked on DOUGHBRIK’s Pizza, Cloud23 Wavers pickle mashups, and sipped on specialty cocktails by Adam Vodka, Olmeca Altos and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, plus Peroni beer and energized with Celsius.
Kelly Clarkson kicked off the 2025 summer Citi concert series with a live performance on the ‘Today’ show. She performed hits and new songs at Rockefeller Plaza on May 6, 2025.
George Clooney all smiles arriving at his Broadway play in NYC as he turned 64 on May 6, 2025.
Josh Duhamel outside ‘The View’ show studios on May 7, 2025.
Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey, Justin Jeffrey, and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees spotted out in New York on May 7, 2025.
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales at a concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade on May 7, 2025.
Evan Mock and his female companion are out for a walk in New York City on May 8, 2025.
Ashley Graham attends an intimate dinner event in NYC to celebrate the launch of the new Revlon ColorSilk Hair Color with Bond Repair Complex.
Alexander Zverev turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.
David Harewood turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.
Lucien Laviscount turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.
Idris Elba turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.
Hayley Atwell at the premiere of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible 8 – The Final Reckoning’ at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Square. Tokyo on May 6, 2025.
Tom Cruise at the premiere of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible 8 – The Final Reckoning’ at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Square. Tokyo on May 6, 2025.
