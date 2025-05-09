Celeb Snaps: Tom Cruise, Lucien Laviscount, Idris Elba, Josh Hartnett, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Josh Hartnett at a New York special screening of ‘Fight or Flight’ at the AMC Lincoln Square on May 6, 2025.

New York special screening of ‘Fight or Flight’ at the AMC Lincoln Square Featuring: Josh Hartnett Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 06 May 2025 Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

“Dancing with the Stars” champion & TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday party with Bar Tender by Wingstop in NYC, featuring Wingstop’s new crispy tenders in Charli’s favorite flavors as the must-have party meal.

Photo courtesy: Wingstop

Photo courtesy: Wingstop

Valentina Ferrer attends Netflix’s “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful” screening wearing Tiffany & Co. in NYC on May 6th.

Photo Credit: Paul Jones

Elena Rose and Karol G were photographed together at the premiere of Karol’s new Netflix documentary, Tomorrow was Beautiful.

Scheana Shay celebrated her 40th birthday in Los Angeles with a party themed “Death to Scheana’s 30’s” where she toasted with Absolut’s signature Espresso Martinis created by Thunderbolt mixology, to mark the new decade.

Photo Credit/Bobby Rachpoot

TikTok creator and actor Noah Beck lives long and prospers at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood (April 26, 2025).

Photo Credit: Jaleesa Mendez/Universal Studios Hollywood

Model Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her son Noah’s birthday with daughter Anja at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood (May 3, 2025).

Photo Credit: Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood

Comedian Tig Notaro (“Star Trek: Discovery”) is ready to explore Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood (May 3, 2025).

Photo Credit: Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood

David Dobrik celebrates the official launch of his new pizza-inspired snack brand Wavers by The Original DOUGHBRIK’s Snacks in Los Angeles on May 1, 2025, where guests also snacked on DOUGHBRIK’s Pizza, Cloud23 Wavers pickle mashups, and sipped on specialty cocktails by Adam Vodka, Olmeca Altos and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, plus Peroni beer and energized with Celsius.

Photo by Bobby Rachpoot for Tastemaker Foods

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the 2025 summer Citi concert series with a live performance on the ‘Today’ show. She performed hits and new songs at Rockefeller Plaza on May 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jorge Estrellado/TheNews2/Cover Images

George Clooney all smiles arriving at his Broadway play in NYC as he turned 64 on May 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Josh Duhamel outside ‘The View’ show studios on May 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey, Justin Jeffrey, and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees spotted out in New York on May 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales at a concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade on May 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages

Evan Mock and his female companion are out for a walk in New York City on May 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Ashley Graham attends an intimate dinner event in NYC to celebrate the launch of the new Revlon ColorSilk Hair Color with Bond Repair Complex.

Photo Credit: Angela Pham

Photo Credit: Angela Pham

Alexander Zverev turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.

David Harewood turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.

Lucien Laviscount turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.

Idris Elba turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.

Idris Elba turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.

Idris Elba turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.

David Harewood turned up in style to watch Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the iconic streets of Monaco.

Hayley Atwell at the premiere of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible 8 – The Final Reckoning’ at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Square. Tokyo on May 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Kento Nara/Future Image/Cover Images

Tom Cruise at the premiere of the movie ‘Mission: Impossible 8 – The Final Reckoning’ at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Square. Tokyo on May 6, 2025.

Photo Credit: Kento Nara/Future Image/Cover Images