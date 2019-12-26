You May Run Into Channing Tatum On a Popular Dating App: ENDNOTES

Channing Tatum may just be ready to step up his dating game.

As the Magic Mike star prepares to kick off a brand-new year as a single man, E! News has learned the Hollywood actor is trying out a popular dating app.

“He’s been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it,” a source shared with E! News. “He wants to have fun again and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a setup or just walking down the street.”

For those who have been out of the dating game, Raya describes itself as a private, membership-based community for people all over the world to connect and collaborate.

“A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining,” our source added. [E! Online]

Who needs toys for Christmas when you can have diamonds?

That’s exactly what Kylie Jenner did when she gifted her 1-year-old daughter Stormi a diamond ring for Christmas.

Jenner posted a short video of her daughter wearing the bling on her Instagram stories, but it has since been deleted. But the celebrity news outlet The Shade Room managed to get a screengrab of the extravagant gift.

Immediately following the post, Jenner received criticism on social media for the over-the-top present.

One person on Twitter wrote it was ridiculous, adding “I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone’s body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees.” [CNN]

THE HEADLINES:

• Quote of the day: Evan Rachel Wood tweets horrible Cats review, then deletes it [OMG BLOG]

• Oscar Isaac Says He Lobbied for ‘Finn-Poe’ Romance in Star Wars But ‘Disney Overlords Were Not Ready to Do That’ — WATCH [Towleroad]

• How Celebs spent Christmas 2019 [Evil Beet Gossip]

• 2019 Was The Year of Billy Porter [Go Fug Yourself]

• Jennifer Lopez celebrated Christmas Eve in red spandex, at a Miami gym [Celebitchy]

• Allee Willis, Writer Of Friends Theme, R&B Classic “September,” The Color Purple Musical, Dies at 72 [Boy Culture]

• Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker more than sidelined Kelly Marie Tran’s character [The Verge]

CELEB SNAPS: Prince William and his family

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2019 in King’s Lynn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Kenya Moore

