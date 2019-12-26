Nick Jonas Gifts Wife Priyanka Chopra a ‘Bat-Mobile’ For Christmas

Nick Jonas really knows how to pull off the gift surprise for his wife Priyanka Chopra.

On Christmas, he went all out and gifted her a snowmobile, which she has nicknamed the “bat-mobile.”

Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Nick’s Christmas present for her and wrote, “Santa drove in on my bat-mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas.”

In one of the videos, Priyanka and Nick are seen zooming off on their brand-new ride, while in another, Santa arrives on it.

Nick Jonas also posted a photo of his wife posing on the snowmobile. “Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas,” he wrote.

The couple spent the holidays in a snowy location with Chopra Jonas’ family. It’s the couple’s second Christmas together as a married couple; they tied the knot on Dec. 1, 2018.

Nick also shared pictures of them laughing and having a blast, along with the caption, “Merry Christmas from us to you.” Christmas greetings poured in from fans, who could not stop gushing over the cute couple.

Priyanka also shared a picture with the entire gang, including her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, close friend Mubina Rattonsey and author Cavanaugh James. “Crew! #christmas2019,” she captioned the group photo.

Earlier, Nick wished fans “Merry Christmas Eve” with a sweet video in which he was seen decorating Christmas cookies with Priyanka. While he made an “ugly sweater” cookie, she made a “ninja” with frosting.