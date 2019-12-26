Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Celebrity

Nick Jonas Gifts Wife Priyanka Chopra a ‘Bat-Mobile’ For Christmas

By Miu von Furstenberg 14
Nick Jonas Gifts Wife Priyanka Chopra a 'Bat-Mobile' For Christmas Photo via Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Nick Jonas really knows how to pull off the gift surprise for his wife Priyanka Chopra.

On Christmas, he went all out and gifted her a snowmobile, which she has nicknamed the “bat-mobile.”

Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Nick’s Christmas present for her and wrote, “Santa drove in on my bat-mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas.”

In one of the videos, Priyanka and Nick are seen zooming off on their brand-new ride, while in another, Santa arrives on it.

Related

13 Photos of Niall Horan, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and More…

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Plans Are Just Beyond

Nick Jonas also posted a photo of his wife posing on the snowmobile. “Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas,” he wrote.

The couple spent the holidays in a snowy location with Chopra Jonas’ family. It’s the couple’s second Christmas together as a married couple; they tied the knot on Dec. 1, 2018.

View this post on Instagram

Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Related

Shawn Mendes, Rafael De La Fuente, Drake and More Man Candy

Woman Calls Priyanka Chopra ‘Hypocrite’, Actress…

Nick also shared pictures of them laughing and having a blast, along with the caption, “Merry Christmas from us to you.” Christmas greetings poured in from fans, who could not stop gushing over the cute couple.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from us to you. 🎄❤️

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Priyanka also shared a picture with the entire gang, including her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, close friend Mubina Rattonsey and author Cavanaugh James. “Crew! #christmas2019,” she captioned the group photo.

View this post on Instagram

Crew! #christmas2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Related

Prince Royce, Ian Somerhalder, Ezra Miller, and More Man…

Rihanna, Lucy Hale, Christina Aguilera, and More Sexy…

Earlier, Nick wished fans “Merry Christmas Eve” with a sweet video in which he was seen decorating Christmas cookies with Priyanka. While he made an “ugly sweater” cookie, she made a “ninja” with frosting.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas Eve y’all! 🎄

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

You might also like More from author
X