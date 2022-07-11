Charlie Puth, Manu Rios, Pierson Fode, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Charlie Puth and his jorts, Manu Rios is keeping it cool, Pierson Fodé onscreen, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Chad White

Oliver Hudson

Nyle DiMarco

Nick Lachey

Dylan McDermott

Ludi Lin

Maluma

Henry Golding

Pietro Boselli

David Hernandez

Jared Leto

Pierson Fodé

Manu Rios

Charlie Puth

