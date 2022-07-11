Prince Harry’s book unlikely be released this year

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Prince Harry‘s tell-all book is not expected to be released this year.

The Duke of Sussex announced a year ago that he was writing an “intimate and heartfelt” autobiography and although Penguin Random House stated at the time the book was “tentatively scheduled” to be released in the second half of 2022, it doesn’t appear on their listings of upcoming releases, sparking speculation it has been pushed back to 2013 – or it will get a surprise release without warning.

A source told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay.

“Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

However, a spokesperson for the publishing house’s subsidiary, Transworld, insisted the omission from the listings wasn’t necessarily significant.

They said: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”

The publication of the listings comes weeks after it was reported there was “some uncertainty” around when the book will be released.

Announcing the release of the book last summer, Harry – who has children Archie, three, and Lili, 13 months, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – vowed to write “not as the prince [he] was born but the man [he has] become” and promised to tell the “wholly truthful” story of his life.

In a statement, he said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The 37-year-old royal was to write the book alongside ghost-writer J.R. Moehringer.