Johnny Depp pens new songs sparking rumors lyrics reference Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, but he may still be singing the blues about the highly-publicized trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently teamed up with British musician Jeff Beck to record an album. The most recent track, scheduled to make its debut on Friday, July 15, was written by Depp himself and appears to reference his estranged ex-wife.

In one snippet of lyrics revealed by the Sunday Times, the Fantastic Beasts star sings, “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.”

“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he belts out in the second track titled “Sad Motherf***in’ Parade”. Another lyric boldly claims, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

AsOK! previously reported, Depp started touring through Europe with Beck in late May, shortly before he received the verdict for their high profile defamation trial.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too,” Beck said in a news release on their upcoming album.

Praising his bandmate for his musical and lyrical abilities, Beck claimed he was “blown away” by Depp’s song titled “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”, admitting it was the inspiration behind asking the Black Mass star to record with him.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother,” Depp added of the newfound partnership.

As OK! previously reported, the actor sued Heard for defamation in 2019 after she penned an op-ed labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence. On Wednesday, June 1, a jury found the Aquaman star was liable for defamation. They awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge later amended the punitive damages to $350,000 based on restrictions according to Virginia law.