Charlize Theron Denies Being Engaged to Sean Penn

Actress Charlize Theron is putting the rumors to rest that she was once engaged to Sean Penn.
Theron made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to promote Netflix’s The Old Guard on Monday, June 22, 2020, when she was asked to set the record straight on the extent of their relationship.
During the chat, host Howard Stern brought up the topic by suggesting that she “almost got married” to Penn.
In response, the 44-year-old actress was quick to offer a denial.
“What? That’s not true. No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean,’ that’s such bullshit.”
She clarified. “No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated.”
“It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in or… Like, no, I wasn’t gonna marry him. It was nothing like that.”
Marriage has never been a big priority for Theron, 44. The mother-of-two said she “never wanted to get married,” insisting it has “never been something that’s important to me.”
“My life right now just doesn’t allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen,” Theron concluded. “Something that’s already incredibly difficult to achieve when you’re not a single mom with a career.”
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Charlize Theron News
While the actress – who adopted daughters Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015 – said she is not afraid of romance, it’s not a priority for her.
She said: “My life right now just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen. But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me [to have a romantic relationship]. “
“I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that shit.”
