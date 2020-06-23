Socialite Life
Charlize Theron Denies Being Engaged to Sean Penn

June 23, 2020
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron Fame And Philanthropy Post-Oscar Party
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Actress Charlize Theron is putting the rumors to rest that she was once engaged to Sean Penn.

Theron made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to promote Netflix’s The Old Guard on Monday, June 22, 2020, when she was asked to set the record straight on the extent of their relationship.

During the chat, host Howard Stern brought up the topic by suggesting that she “almost got married” to Penn.

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron Bionic Yarn, G-Star And Hennessy Privilege Celebrate Pharrell Williams And His Oscar Nominated Single, "Happy"
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron attend Bionic Yarn, G-Star and Hennessy Privilege Celebrate Pharrell Williams and his Oscar nominated single, “Happy” on February 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

In response, the 44-year-old actress was quick to offer a denial.

“What? That’s not true. No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean,’ that’s such bullshit.”

She clarified. “No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated.”

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron Points of Light generationOn Block Party
Jackson Theron, actress Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn attend the Points of Light generationOn Block Party on April 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for generationOn)

“It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in or… Like, no, I wasn’t gonna marry him. It was nothing like that.”

Marriage has never been a big priority for Theron, 44. The mother-of-two said she “never wanted to get married,” insisting it has “never been something that’s important to me.”

Charlize Theron ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By L'Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire And CALVIN KLEIN - Red Carpet
Charlize Theron attends ELLE’s 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration presented by L’Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)

“My life right now just doesn’t allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen,” Theron concluded. “Something that’s already incredibly difficult to achieve when you’re not a single mom with a career.”

While the actress – who adopted daughters Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015 – said she is not afraid of romance, it’s not a priority for her.

Charlize Theron 85th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

She said: “My life right now just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen. But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me [to have a romantic relationship]. “

“I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that shit.”

Charlize Theron Receives Swarovski Crystal Of Hope Award In Vienna
Charlize Theron poses before receiving the Swarovski Crystal of Hope award for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at Kaiserpavillon At Tiergarten Schoenbrunn on May 31, 2018 in Vienna, Austria. The Crystal of Hope is awarded to an organisation that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and is part of the Life Ball 2018 taking place on June 2, 2018 in Vienna. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

