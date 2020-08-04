Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chip and Joanna Gaines to Reboot Fixer Upper on Their Magnolia Network
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chip and Joanna Gaines to Reboot Fixer Upper on Their Magnolia Network

by
August 4, 2020
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines
Photo via HGTV

Get ready for a buttload of shiplap. After five seasons on HGTV, Chip and Joanna Gaines said goodbye to fans of their hit show Fixer Upper.

Why not dip back into the well that made them famous? Today (August 04, 2020), the couple announced the popular series would be returning on the Magnolia Network in 2021.

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines TIME 100 Gala 2019 - Cocktails
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)

The show is currently in the process of casting for season six. To qualify, you must be a current homeowner in Waco or in the final stages of closing on a home within 30 miles of Waco.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement.

“We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again. These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., has also announced two more shows that will join its slate of original programming: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and Self Employed (working title) with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Other series in the works at Magnolia Network include Growing Floret, Home on the Road with JOHNNYSWIM, deVOL Kitchens (formerly known as Bespoke Kitchens), Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Fieldhouse, Super Dad, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, and Inn the Works.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ What is the secret to Toni Braxton’s beauty routine? A vibrator to the face? [OMG BLOG]

Gael García Bernal to play gay wrestler in new biopic. [Towleroad]

Deadliest Catch, the hardcore fishing show on the Discovery network, is mourning the loss of one of its own, Mahlon Reyes. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her thoughts on Kanye West’s mental breakdown. [Curt and Frank]

Tennis definitely has the hottest male athletes in all of sports. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Woah! The BAFTA TV Awards in London actually had a red carpet! [Go Fug Yourself]

Sean Penn, 59, has married his girlfriend of four years, 28-yr-old Leila George. [Celebitchy]

Seth Sikes turns in “Fire Island Ferry,” his take on “On the Atchison Topeka and the Santa Fe” originally sung by Judy Garland from the movie The Harvey Girls. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X