Chip and Joanna Gaines to Reboot Fixer Upper on Their Magnolia Network

Get ready for a buttload of shiplap. After five seasons on HGTV, Chip and Joanna Gaines said goodbye to fans of their hit show Fixer Upper.
Why not dip back into the well that made them famous? Today (August 04, 2020), the couple announced the popular series would be returning on the Magnolia Network in 2021.
The show is currently in the process of casting for season six. To qualify, you must be a current homeowner in Waco or in the final stages of closing on a home within 30 miles of Waco.
“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement.
“We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again. These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”
Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., has also announced two more shows that will join its slate of original programming: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and Self Employed (working title) with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.
Other series in the works at Magnolia Network include Growing Floret, Home on the Road with JOHNNYSWIM, deVOL Kitchens (formerly known as Bespoke Kitchens), Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Fieldhouse, Super Dad, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, and Inn the Works.
