Chippendales Launches at Home Virtual Parties During Pandemic — PHOTOS

Chippendales to the rescue! They have launched a new “[email protected]” experience as a way to help those stuck at home celebrate birthdays, bachelorette/bachelor parties and other special occasions.

The “[email protected]” experience allows you and your friends to hang out and party with the men of Chippendales right in your own homes.

“Bringing Chippendales to the consumer, as opposed to the consumer having to come to one of our live shows, is an initiative we’ve been working on for quite some time,” says Kevin Denberg, Managing Partner of Chippendales. “We’ve challenged ourselves to bring the energy of our unique brand of live entertainment into the home and today’s environment and the urge to celebrate the thousands of milestone events that have either been canceled, postponed, or gone unmarked over these past weeks have helped us crystallize what the experience needed to look like.”

“[email protected]” is a 30-minute party that features at least two Chippendales cast members and will be hosted utilizing streaming platforms such as ZOOM, House Party, FaceTime, or Google Hangout.

They do know how to have fun as shown in the videos below.

For a limited time, Chippendales is offering this service for free as a thank you to all first responders and health care workers as well as to any ticket purchaser that was unable to attend one of their postponed shows.

For more information or to book your party, visit chippendales.com or call 866-CHIPP999.

Enjoy these photos of Jayson Michael showing us how it is all done.

