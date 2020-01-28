Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch Represent Boston in ‘Smaht Pahk’ Super Bowl Ad

Hyundai has an all-new Sonata for 2020, and the automaker is spending big bucks on advertising the sedan during this year’s Super Bowl. But Hyundai isn’t selling the whole car to a football-hungry audience.

Instead, the ad shows off the Sonata’s Smart Park “Smaht Pahk” feature, leaning heavily on Boston’s iconic accent to make sure you don’t forget the new car features “Smaht Pahk.”

While the TV spot will pop up during your watch-party this Sunday, Hyundai has smahtly made it available ahead of time. It features heavy hitters Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch in a short story that’s worthy of a Seinfeld episode.

In the commercial, which will air during the first half of the game, Dratch, 53, runs into Evans, 38, on the sidewalk as Krasinski, 40, is pulling up in his brand-new blue Sonata.

Keep your eyes peeled for some other Boston favorites popping up in this Super Bowl ad, though folks outside of the New England sports scene may have to do some light Googling.

The commercial will run in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

