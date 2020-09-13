Chris Hemsworth Crashes Weather Report to Read Forecast

Lauren Phillips was broadcasting from a field in Scone, New South Wales, on Saturday (September 13, 2020) on the Weekend Today when Chris Hemsworth wandered into the background, shocking hosts Richard Wilkins and Rebecca Maddern in the studio.
The 37-year-old then took the microphone from Lauren and proceeded to read the forecast.
He said: “Hello to all my friends in Melbourne. I am a Victorian. But that rain, get your brollies out I reckon.”
“Perth, sunny 19, Geraldton mostly sunny, mostly that means there’s going to be no sun at some point. Karratha 36, heating up slip slop slap.”
His forecast got the seal of approval from Lauren, who said: “You’ve made my job look very easy there, you might just have to take over.”
She then asked the star why exactly he happened to be passing through this field in Scone.
Hemsworth explained: “I’m here visiting the guys at Aussie Ark and WildArk who are doing some amazing conservation work in protecting Australia’s ecosystems.”
Watch Chris Hemsworth’s weather forecast appearance below.
