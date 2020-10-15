In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Chris Hemsworth is one beefy man, Liam Hemsworth returns to Instagram, Sam Heughan says cheers and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

David Hernandez

Nico Tortorella

Antoni Porowski

The Rock

Chase Crawford

Zachary Quinto

Jeremy Irvine

Niall Horan

Tom Daley

Jesus Luz

Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth

Sam Heughan