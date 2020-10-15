Photo via Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Chris Hemsworth is one beefy man, Liam Hemsworth returns to Instagram, Sam Heughan says cheers and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
David Hernandez
Nico Tortorella
Antoni Porowski
The Rock
Chase Crawford
Zachary Quinto
Jeremy Irvine
Niall Horan
Tom Daley
Jesus Luz
Chris Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth
Sam Heughan
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
Tags