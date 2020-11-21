Chris Hemsworth, Ricky Martin, Wilson Cruz, and more Insta Snaps

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Chris Hemsworth works out with a massive tire, Ricky Martin performs, Wilson Cruz shows off the goods, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Timo Nunez
Sam Callahan
Dominic Cooper
Johnny Sibilly
Jesus Lutz
Nick Adams
Prince Royce
Derek Hough
Chad White
Luke Evans
Ricky Martin
Ryan Reynolds
Wilson Cruz
Kevin McHale
Chris Hemsworth
