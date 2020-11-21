Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chris Hemsworth, Ricky Martin, Wilson Cruz, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chris Hemsworth, Ricky Martin, Wilson Cruz, and more Insta Snaps

by
November 21, 2020
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Chris Hemsworth works out with a massive tire, Ricky Martin performs, Wilson Cruz shows off the goods, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Timo Nunez

Sam Callahan

Dominic Cooper

Johnny Sibilly

Jesus Lutz

Nick Adams

Prince Royce

Derek Hough

Chad White

Luke Evans

Ricky Martin

Ryan Reynolds

Wilson Cruz

Kevin McHale

Chris Hemsworth

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Chris Hemsworth, Ricky Martin, Wilson Cruz, and more Insta Snaps

The Five — Baby Butterfly, A Juice Mishap, Girl Power, Real Housewives Conductor, and A Very Good Boy

Alex Trebek raises awareness of ‘terrible’ pancreatic cancer in pre-recorded ‘Jeopardy!’ video and

Nina West wants her ‘Cha Cha Heels’ for Christmas and channels legendary John Waters characters in her new video — WATCH

Sam Smith says they weren’t prepared for “ridicule” after coming out as non-binary and more headlines

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber battle their inner demons on ‘Monster’ — WATCH

While Jason Momoa loves staying in shape, there is one thing you won’t find him doing again

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X