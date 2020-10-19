Chris Pratt is being canceled amid a battle of the four famous Chrises on Twitter. Movie writer Amy Berg posed the question of which one among Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt “has to go.”

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

It turns out that Chris Pratt is the least favorite one among social media users.

Twitter users gave a myriad of reasons for wanting to vote Chris Pratt off of Chris island. Tweets mentioned everything from him being a Trump supporter, to being a member of a homophobic church to leaving wife Anna Faris.

Here is a sampling of what that internet has to say about Chris Pratt:

remember chris pratt is a trump supporter and a part of anti- lgbtq + church….stan chris evans for clear skin pic.twitter.com/209uvdlQxm — rach (@steebevans) October 19, 2020

opened twitter and learned chris pratt supports conversion therapy. this is NOT what the great emmet brickowski stands for pic.twitter.com/ht2gVagnc5 — Homer Simpsons Brain Monkey (@Sindy_Cent) October 19, 2020

Me after I’ve been saying for years that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and anti-lgbtq+ pic.twitter.com/UVGadz7emU — Gia (@Platonictrash) October 19, 2020

omg chris pratt is trending i been waiting for this one,, ne ways stan the superior chris evans who’s not a trump supporter 😌 pic.twitter.com/Na5wE6ipuB — katie (@cevansavenger) October 18, 2020

Goodbye Chris Pratt, who left his wife when he got more famous than her, is a massive hypocrite for divorcing and remarrying, and who literally speaks as though he is a Commander in Gilead *shudders* pic.twitter.com/NrM2P4lV0S — Ani O'Neill (@anilauraoneill) October 18, 2020

let me offer you all chris pine while chris pratt is trending for being a douche pic.twitter.com/ggVckVtgF1 — vidia🕯 (@minxsmp) October 19, 2020

Goodbye Chris Pratt https://t.co/fzuHmbdcpK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 18, 2020

If you don't know the answer, I don't know how to help you. https://t.co/9MJQ9FsI7W — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 18, 2020

Chris Pratt been dead to me since he divorced Anna Faris pic.twitter.com/6rig3ctiRp — meg ✧ (@taylorsfilm) October 18, 2020