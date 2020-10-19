Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chris Pratt Canceled After the Internet Is Somehow Just Finding Out He Attends a Homophobic Church and Is a Trump Supporter
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chris Pratt Canceled After the Internet Is Somehow Just Finding Out He Attends a Homophobic Church and Is a Trump Supporter

by
October 19, 2020
Chris Pratt "Guardians Of The Galaxy" - Photocall
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
https://twitter.com/chocometal/status/1318007507088932865

Chris Pratt is being canceled amid a battle of the four famous Chrises on Twitter. Movie writer Amy Berg posed the question of which one among Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt “has to go.”

It turns out that Chris Pratt is the least favorite one among social media users.

Twitter users gave a myriad of reasons for wanting to vote Chris Pratt off of Chris island. Tweets mentioned everything from him being a Trump supporter, to being a member of a homophobic church to leaving wife Anna Faris.

Here is a sampling of what that internet has to say about Chris Pratt:

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

The First Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s Finale Role is Here: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WATCH

Jeff Bridges Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma and More Quickies

HBO Is Blessing Us with Two New Euphoria Bonus Episodes

Carole Baskin Has Come Out as Bisexual

Chris Pratt Canceled After the Internet Is Somehow Just Finding Out He Attends a Homophobic Church and Is a Trump Supporter

Zac Efron Celebrated Birthday in Byron Bay with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and More Quickies

Kanye West Can’t Take a Joke, Is Praying for Issa Rae After SNL Joke

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X