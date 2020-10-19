Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
https://twitter.com/chocometal/status/1318007507088932865
Chris Pratt is being canceled amid a battle of the four famous Chrises on Twitter. Movie writer Amy Berg posed the question of which one among Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt “has to go.”
It turns out that Chris Pratt is the least favorite one among social media users.
Twitter users gave a myriad of reasons for wanting to vote Chris Pratt off of Chris island. Tweets mentioned everything from him being a Trump supporter, to being a member of a homophobic church to leaving wife Anna Faris.
Here is a sampling of what that internet has to say about Chris Pratt:
