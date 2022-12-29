Christopher Lima: Male Model Spotlight

Socialite Life
by
December 29, 2022
Christopher Lima
Photo via climv/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Christopher Lima.

Christopher Lima is repped by D Model Management. He graduated in June 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, emphasis in Healthcare Management.

Christopher shows off his fitness skills and tips on TikTok. Check out a few of those videos.

@climv.fit

Any type of leg raise will take your core strength to another level. But remember.. your diet is the key to having abs. 🤝😉 #coreabsworkout #coreworkouts #absexercices #sixpackworkout #legraises #fitnessboy

♬ TEENXDESTROYLONELYOPIUMRICKOWENS prod. Iatvanum – BRAVO_ONE_TWO
@climv.fit

Replying to @wearesunsetlovers here’s another one for you to try 😮‍💨 #absexercices #sixpackworkout #coreworkouts #absfordays #corewhore #fitboi #sixpacktraining

♬ Cristiano Washnaldo And Man United Stink – user10990362780
@climv.fit

Focus on quality reps. The weight will increase over time. #armdayworkout #ectomorph #quickfitness #armsexercise #armsworkout #fitnesstoktok #fitboii

♬ BILLIE JEAN X BOO X F IT UP VMESHBEATS MASHUP – Varoon Ramesh

Follow Christopher Lima on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: ?

Height: 6’ 2 1/2”
Waist: 32”
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Christopher Lima

Socialite Life

