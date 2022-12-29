Christopher Lima: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Christopher Lima.

Christopher Lima is repped by D Model Management. He graduated in June 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, emphasis in Healthcare Management.

Christopher shows off his fitness skills and tips on TikTok. Check out a few of those videos.

Follow Christopher Lima on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: ?

Height: 6’ 2 1/2”

Waist: 32”

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Christopher Lima

