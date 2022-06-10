Cole Sprouse, Gus Kenworthy, Pietro Boselli, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Cole Sprouse and his butt, Gus Kenworthy’s CANN, Pietro Boselli gets a haircut, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Chris Salvatore

Joel Kim Booster

Jai Rodriguez

Trevor Donovan

Jesus Luz

Dyllon Burnside

James Marsden

Cristiano Ronaldo

Simu Liu

Maluma

Henry Cavill

Cole Sprouse

Gus Kenworthy

Pietro Boselli

THE LATEST ON SL