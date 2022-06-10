Cole Sprouse, Gus Kenworthy, Pietro Boselli, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Cole Sprouse/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Cole Sprouse and his butt, Gus Kenworthy’s CANN, Pietro Boselli gets a haircut, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Chris Salvatore
Joel Kim Booster
Jai Rodriguez
Trevor Donovan
Jesus Luz
Dyllon Burnside
James Marsden
Cristiano Ronaldo
Simu Liu
Maluma
Henry Cavill
Cole Sprouse
Gus Kenworthy
Pietro Boselli
