Wedding Crasher! Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Ambushes Singer’s Nuptials, Cops Called After He Breaks Into Her Home

Talk about the ultimate wedding crasher! Britney Spears‘ first husband Jason Alexander managed to get past security and into the singer’s home and wedding venue, resulting in the police responding.

Jason — who’s been in and out of jail in the past — showed up at Britney’s Thousand Oaks home, where she’s set to say “I do” to Sam Asghari today, and live-streamed him breaking into the singer’s house before heading outside and into the set-up tent which will hold about 100 wedding guests.

In the video, Britney’s ex was seen approaching security outside the home and claiming the Grammy winner invited him. A struggle seemed to ensue but it’s hard to tell because Jason’s video freezes.

All of a sudden, he’s running down the hallway from inside Britney’s longtime residence.

The clip also shows him inside the pink tent, where guests like Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez will dance the night away. Photos show that when security finally caught up to Jason, he was tackled to the ground.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded and, at the time of this post, are still at the scene of Britney’s wedding.

This is a developing story…