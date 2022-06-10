Published by

Oops! … she did it again! Britney Spears is a married woman after tying the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari during an intimate ceremony held in front of friends and family.

The princess of pop, 40, and fitness trainer, 28, said their “I dos” while making it official on Thursday, opting for a Los Angeles-based wedding at her home in Thousand Oaks.

Guests included Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris Hilton. People broked the pop star walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Spears said that Donatella Versace would be designing her dress for the highly-anticipated affair, teasing that it was being “made as we speak” back in November 2021.

Interestingly, her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, were not present for their mom’s big day.

“Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ.

Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as parents, Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, were reportedly not invited.

Prior to Asghari, she was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 and to Federline from 2004 to 2007.

In a shocking turn of events, Alexander crashed her wedding on Thursday and documented it all via live stream before the police responded.

Asghari and Spears met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016, going on to announce their engagement in September 2021.

The actor continued to be a rock in her life throughout the singer’s conservatorship battle, which ended in her favor.

Spears celebrated the termination of her conservatorship in November by joyfully dancing with Asghari on a date night shortly after she gained her freedom back. “History was made today. Britney is Free!” the groom-to-be wrote at the time.

Over the past few months, the couple has gone through many highs and lows. In May, they suffered a pregnancy loss.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Spears and Asghari posted to fans. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” their joint statement continued. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.”