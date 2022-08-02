Colton Underwood, Prince Royce, Bretman Rock, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Colton Underwood takes in the sun, Prince Royce emerges, Bretman Rock on a horse, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Chris Salvatore

Taron Egerton

Brad Goreski

Dan Amboyer

Steve Gold

Curran Walters

Dax Shepard

Cody Simpson

Justin Bieber

Colton Underwood

Prince Royce

Bretman Rock

THE LATEST ON SL