Colton Underwood, Prince Royce, Bretman Rock, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Colton Underwood/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Colton Underwood takes in the sun, Prince Royce emerges, Bretman Rock on a horse, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Chris Salvatore
Taron Egerton
Brad Goreski
Dan Amboyer
Steve Gold
Curran Walters
Dax Shepard
Cody Simpson
Justin Bieber
Colton Underwood
Prince Royce
Bretman Rock
