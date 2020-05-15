The Friday Cocktail — Cranberry Gin and Tonic

While most of us are still staying at home, we are highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.
If you’re looking for a twist on a typical gin and tonic, try switching things up a bit with the Cranberry Gin and Tonic.
While this could definitely be a festive Christmas holiday favorite, it is also really refreshing during the summer months as well.
Cranberry Gin & Tonic
Not just for the holidays!
Ingredients
- 1 ounce gin (or two if you've had one of those weeks)
- 2 ounces cranberry juice
- 1/4 ounce lime juice
- 2 ounces tonic water
- Fresh or frozen cranberries, to garnish
Instructions
1. Combine the gin, cranberry juice and lime juice in an ice-filled, old-fashioned glass.
2. Garnish with a few cranberries and mint leaves.
Notes
Feel free to garnish with a lime slice if you don't have mint readily available.
Recommended Products
As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.
On Sale in the SL Shop
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.
The Latest
From Our Partners
- Someone Created an Updated Queer Women in Hollywood Dating Chart [OMG BLOG]
- Desi Lydic Hilariously ‘Foxsplains’ Obamagate on The Daily Show: WATCH [Towleroad]
- Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Leasing out his house in LA [Evil Beet Gossip]
- One of Princess Diana’s Big Fashion Moments Was at Cannes [Go Fug Yourself]
- Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Slap a Cease & Desist on an Alleged Side Chick [Celebitchy]
- Imagine How Rich You’d Have to Be to Have an Indoor Pool [Kenneth in the 212]
- Fleshback: Like a Horsley [Boy Culture]