The Friday Cocktail — Cranberry Gin and Tonic

By Michael Prieve
While most of us are still staying at home, we are highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

If you’re looking for a twist on a typical gin and tonic, try switching things up a bit with the Cranberry Gin and Tonic.

While this could definitely be a festive Christmas holiday favorite, it is also really refreshing during the summer months as well.

Cranberry Gin & Tonic

Prep Time: 2 minutes
Total Time: 2 minutes

Not just for the holidays!

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce gin (or two if you've had one of those weeks)
  • 2 ounces cranberry juice
  • 1/4 ounce lime juice
  • 2 ounces tonic water
  • Fresh or frozen cranberries, to garnish

Instructions

    1. Combine the gin, cranberry juice and lime juice in an ice-filled, old-fashioned glass.

    2. Garnish with a few cranberries and mint leaves.

Notes

Feel free to garnish with a lime slice if you don't have mint readily available.

