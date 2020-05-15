The Friday Cocktail — Cranberry Gin and Tonic

While most of us are still staying at home, we are highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

If you’re looking for a twist on a typical gin and tonic, try switching things up a bit with the Cranberry Gin and Tonic.

While this could definitely be a festive Christmas holiday favorite, it is also really refreshing during the summer months as well.

Cranberry Gin & Tonic Prep Time: 2 minutes Total Time: 2 minutes Not just for the holidays! Print Ingredients 1 ounce gin (or two if you've had one of those weeks)

2 ounces cranberry juice

1/4 ounce lime juice

2 ounces tonic water

Combine the gin, cranberry juice and lime juice in an ice-filled, old-fashioned glass. 2. Garnish with a few cranberries and mint leaves. Notes Feel free to garnish with a lime slice if you don't have mint readily available.

