In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Two times the Cristiano Ronaldo, Maluma and his pup, Steve Grand sure does love his thongs, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Ricky Martin
Michael Dean
Sam Callahan
Cristiano Ronaldo
Gordon Winarick
Maluma
Sam Asghari
Lachlan Buchanan
David Beckham
Jonathan Bennett
David Hernandez
Maluma
Keiynan Lonsdale
KJ Apa
Trevor Donovan
Franco Noriega
Steve Grand
THE LATEST
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Maluma, Steve Grand and More Insta Snaps
- Jaymes Vaughan Hosts a Quarantine Dating Show, ‘Play Date’ and Answers the Socialite Seven
- Taylor Swift: Tear These Racist Monuments Down!
- Let’s Kiki About RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Episode 2, ‘I’m In Love!’
- The Five — Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly, How Trump Spreads a Lie, AJ Mitchell, Tinsley Mortimer and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Big Freedia Takes on Gun Violence in New Orleans in New Documentary
- The Friday Cocktail — The Bees Knees
- IRL Roundup: Trump’s COVID-19 Rally Waiver, Breonna’s Law, Melania Trump’s Prenup and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Pulse Survivor Marks Anniversary With Powerful Call to Action in Support of Black Lives Matter: VIDEO [Towleroad]
Tags