Cristiano Ronaldo, Maluma, Steve Grand and More Insta Snaps

June 13, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo
Photo via Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Two times the Cristiano Ronaldo, Maluma and his pup, Steve Grand sure does love his thongs, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

#pausaplay . LINK IN BIO

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Michael Dean

Sam Callahan

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys! 🤪🙌🏼 – SO THAT’S A WRAP! 🎁 – Every mix for ‘Something to Prove’ is now available to download + stream until your hearts content! 😘 All of the most important links you need to know are available to access via my LinkTree link in my Instagram bio. ✅👆🏼 – However as one door closes another opens as today also marks the official opening of the @viphq_essex outdoor training facility where I’ll be putting my fitness clients through their paces! 😜 (CheckStory) – If you want in on the action, make a start by using my Grenade discount code: ‘SAM25’ for 25% off Grenade fitness products on the website. WWW.GRENADE.COM 👈🏼😏💣 – …or you can just fire me a DM to book in some 1 on 1 sessions at VIP!!! lol 😂 – Shoutout to: @hxmefitness for these wicked training bands making it easy to take my training ANYWHERE! 🤩🙌🏼 – Love to you all, stay safe and well! ❤️

A post shared by Sam Callahan (@itssamcallahan) on

Cristiano Ronaldo

Gordon Winarick

View this post on Instagram

Miss you savannah.

A post shared by Gordon Winarick (@gogetgordon) on

Maluma

Sam Asghari

View this post on Instagram

No distractions 👍🏽

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on

Lachlan Buchanan

David Beckham

Jonathan Bennett

David Hernandez

Maluma

Keiynan Lonsdale

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @interviewmag for the vibe & support. I got to discuss my Queer AF & Black AF debut album Rainbow Boy (out now in bio), as well as Magic, Time, & much more.. with one of my favourite musicians ever.. sir @jacobcollier ! God is good. It was a dream chat & I smiled a lot. Thank you also to @richgreens for bomb ass 🔥 on the 📷. We had a good time. I always knew as a child, but had to rediscover as an adult.. that it is my life’s work to fight for freedom & be a messenger of love. I poured my fuckin heart & soul into this album for years to get it right, & whether you relate directly or not to these experiences, I hope you listen with care, for these are the human experiences of those systematically designed to not be heard or understood. But you’re starting to feel it now, and it’s a very good thing, we are all growing at an unstoppable rate towards peace. So.. baby boy, baby girl, baby beautiful ;), strap in, for the liberation has only just begun. 💋💪🏾💫

A post shared by Keiynan Lonsdale (@keiynanlonsdale) on

KJ Apa

View this post on Instagram

maybe I could be like a superhero of the desert

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Trevor Donovan

Franco Noriega

Steve Grand

View this post on Instagram

#tbt when gyms were open.. I never thought I’d say this and actually mean it, but I am really missing the gym. The ritual of it, the post-lift euphoria, that feeling of accomplishment you only get from pushing yourself that hard. And of course, I miss the results of that hard work the most! 🤪👍 I’m in Chicago. We still haven’t been given a reopen date for gyms. Bla. Just spending most of my time working on underwear and swimwear designs for @GrandAxis (follow me there)! So much great stuff coming soon! This is a photo from last summer when I was living in PTown for my show. #mensfitness #muscle #mensworkout #fitness #lockerroom #guysinunderwear #fitnessinspirations #muscleguys #musclemen #muscleguys #abs #legs #pecs #sixpack #GrandAxis

A post shared by Steve Grand (@stevegrandmusic) on

