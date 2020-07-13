We (the company behind Socialite Life, MJP Content Labs) have launched a new website!

Say hello to Curt and Frank!

With the state of our country being as it is, and due to the fact that we are all about keeping Socialite Life focused on celebrity and pop culture news, along with a daily dose of divas, drag queens, hot male celebrities and models, we thought it was time for us to expand.

Enter in Curt and Frank, where you’ll find a mix of LGBTQ+ news and features, along with politics, Karen news, race in America, as well as some obligatory pop culture and hot guys thrown in for good measure.

Here is a sampling of some recent Curt and Frank news:

You Can Now Call Zac Efron Daddy There was a lot of buzz for Zac Efron’s new Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron, in which You Can Now Call Zac Efron Daddy

Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse’s Shocking Racist Tirade at Asian Family — WATCH The man in viral video spouting expletives and racist comments toward an Asian family at a restaurant in Carmel Valley, Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse’s Shocking Racist Tirade at Asian Family — WATCH

Today in Karen News: Dianna Ploss AKA Radio Host Karen and Wendy’s Karen With so many daily Karen moments, we thought we might as well round them up and make this a probable Today in Karen News: Dianna Ploss AKA Radio Host Karen and Wendy’s Karen

The Pop Five — Jessie Ware, Christine and the Queens, Sam Smith, Halston Dare, and Wrabel & Kesha With music streaming services in abundance and lesser-known artists getting more and more opportunities for their music to be heard, The Pop Five — Jessie Ware, Christine and the Queens, Sam Smith, Halston Dare, and Wrabel & Kesha

You can follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and in Feedly via RSS.

Check out Curt and Frank now!

THE LATEST