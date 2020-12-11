Socialite Life
CUTE: Someone didn't know they had superpowers — WATCH
CUTE: Someone didn't know they had superpowers — WATCH

by
December 11, 2020
Super Powers

Are you ready for some cute? Clear your mind of all the garbage and enjoy!

Yeah, dude. That is a pretty cool skill. Kudos to your mom!

He is truly super-psyched!

