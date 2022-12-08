Socialite Life
Daniils Dmitrijevs: Male Model Spotlight
Daniils Dmitrijevs: Male Model Spotlight

by
December 8, 2022
Daniils Dmitrijevs
Photo via Daniils Dmitrijev/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Daniils Dmitrijevs.

Daniils Dmitrijevs is repped by Elite London, Traffic Models, and Boss Models UK. He’s been featured in Wonderland magazine, Esquire UK and campaigns for Moschino and has walked for Burberry.

He posts some fun videos to TikTok:

@daniilsdmitrijevs

#fitness #gym #motivation #gymtok

♬ Floor Seats – A$AP Ferg
@daniilsdmitrijevs

#gymtok #gym #gymrat #motivation

♬ Originalton – Mejadin_
@daniilsdmitrijevs

#youtube #gymtok #subscribe #motivation

♬ Living Life, In The Night – Cheriimoya & Sierra Kidd
@daniilsdmitrijevs

#stitch with @The Pawsh groomer #humour #pet #kid

♬ original sound – Daniils Dmitrijevs

Follow Daniils Dmitrijevs on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: ?

Height: 6’ 3”
Waist: 32
Hair: Dark Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Daniils Dmitrijevs

