Daniils Dmitrijevs: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Daniils Dmitrijevs.

Daniils Dmitrijevs is repped by Elite London, Traffic Models, and Boss Models UK. He’s been featured in Wonderland magazine, Esquire UK and campaigns for Moschino and has walked for Burberry.

He posts some fun videos to TikTok:

Follow Daniils Dmitrijevs on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: ?

Height: 6’ 3”

Waist: 32

Hair: Dark Brown

Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Daniils Dmitrijevs

