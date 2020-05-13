Eye CandyCelebrity

Darren Barnet, Nick Adams, Cristiano Ronaldo and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve
Photo by Darren Barnet/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Darren Barnet gives us a pose, Nick Adams is looking good for $0.00, Cristiano Ronaldo and his boxer briefs and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Dyllon Burnside

Jake Picking

Darren Barnet

Nico Tortorella

Harry Shum Jr.

Jeremiah Brent

Nick Adams

Jesus Luz

Ricky Martin

Travis Wall

Cristiano Ronaldo

Johnny Sibilly

