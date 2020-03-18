Socialite Life
David Gandy, Prince Royce, Nick Cannon and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve
David Gandy Photo via David Gandy/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

David Gandy is steaming, Prince Royce is posing, Nick Cannon is working it and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jared Leto

Stay safe 🖤

Justin Bieber

Sam Heughan

Garrett Clayton

Nick Cannon

Ed Westwick

Blue steel 📷: @higorbastos

Rob Lowe

Nick Lachey

Prince Royce

David Gandy

Tom Daley

Maluma

