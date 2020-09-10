Socialite Life

Demi Lovato Buys $7 Million Mansion As Love Nest for Her And Fiancé Max Ehrich

September 10, 2020
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich
Photo via Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato's Studio City Home
Demi Lovato's Studio City Home
Demi Lovato's Studio City Home
Demi Lovato's Studio City Home +10
Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Photo via Realtor.com

Singer Demi Lovato recently purchased a new mansion worth $7 million in Los Angeles. The news comes months after the singer got engaged to Max Ehrich. Dirt reports that the singer recently sold her old Hollywood Hills mansion as well.

Singer Demi Lovato recently brought an 8,500 square foot “farm-house” inspired mansion in LA which has six-bedrooms and nine-bathrooms in the Studio City area of LA.

Photo via Realtor.com

Demi’s new house also has state-of-the-art home appliances, an elevator, a bar and a sound-proof home theater.

The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and sleek finishes. With an open floor plan and indoor-outdoor living area, the comfy family room has a huge, white sectional that is right off the kitchen.

