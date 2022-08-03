Dev Patel tries to stop stabbing at Australian gas station

Published by

OK Magazine

Dev Patel attempted to stop a stabbing at a gas station in Australia — to no avail.

The explosive argument that resulted in a stabbing took place in the late hours of Monday, August 1. A man and a woman had reportedly been fighting in the street before they made their way into the gas station, continuing on with their heated exchange.

There were multiple eyewitness in the gas station, including the Slumdog Millionaire actor, who tried to intervene. However, the argument progressed, and the woman, 32, ended up stabbing the man, 34, in the chest with a knife, it was reported.

The man was reportedly transported to a hospital. He is expected to survive the attack.

A rep for Patel has since commented on the incident, telling 7News: “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and deescalate the situation and break up the fight.”

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived,” the rep continued, emphasizing there were “no heroes” in the horrifying incident. “This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Patel’s rep added that his client hopes “the same level of media attention this story is receiving” can motivate lawmakers to be “compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

The attacker was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and no option for bail. She is set to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Patel has been living in Australia since April 2021, as he currently resides Down Under with Aussie native girlfriend, actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey. The lovebirds have been dating since 2018, the year Hervey starred alongside her now-boyfriend in his film Hotel Mumbai.

7News first reported on the attack.