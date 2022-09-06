Socialite Life
Drake, Michael Cimino, Jack Falahaee, and more Insta Snaps
Drake, Michael Cimino, Jack Falahaee, and more Insta Snaps

September 6, 2022
Drake
Photo via Drake/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Drake takes in the sun, Michael Cimino has towel issues, Jack Falahee mirrors it, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Jason Derulo

Thomas Doherty

Cody Simpson

Lil Nas X

Wonho

Maluma

Antoni Porowski

Michael Cimino

Jack Falahee

Drake

