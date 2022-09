Harry Styles is having a red carpet moment to be remembered.

Harry Styles attends the Don’t Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022, in Venice, Italy.

Talk about an oversized collar. Harry Styles was seen sporting a navy blue double-breasted suit, powder blue shirt, and white shoes, all by Gucci.

Harry Styles at the Don’t Worry Darling Venice Film Festival Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

THE LATEST ON SL