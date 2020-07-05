It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Dusty Lachowicz!
Dusty is a midwestern boy, born in Wisconsin on June 1, 1993, and became a firefighter and EMT basic in Wisconsin after college.
He later went on to study with the National Academy of Sports Medicine to become a personal trainer. This lead to his current modeling career.
Enjoy these pics of Dusty Lachowicz
