Ed Westwick, Garrett Clayton, Lil Nas X and More Insta Snaps

by
June 24, 2020
Ed Westwick
Photo via Ed Westwick/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Ed Westwick and his hose, Garrett Clayton floats, Lil Nas X and his crown and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Nico Tortorella

Luke Evans

View this post on Instagram

Back at it… #mondaymotivation #gym #monday

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

Antoni Porowski

Johnny Sibilly

Antonio Banderas

Jaymes Vaughan

View this post on Instagram

Hay Girl…

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on

Darren Barnet

Wilson Cruz

Jeremy Irvine

Garrett Clayton

Dwayne Johnson

Hugh Jackman

Tyson Beckford

Javi Costa Polo

Maluma

View this post on Instagram

Esperándote… ☔️

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Daren Kagasoff

View this post on Instagram

Fathers Day fade n stache

A post shared by Daren Kagasoff (@darenkagasoff) on

Lil Nas X

View this post on Instagram

tell me how it feels

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Lachlan Buchanan

Ed Westwick

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

#Pausaplay RECUERDO video coming soon.

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

