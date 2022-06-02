Socialite Life
Now Reading
Elliot Page recalls being forced to wear a dress at Juno premiere
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Elliot Page recalls being forced to wear a dress at Juno premiere

by
June 2, 2022
Elliot Page
Photo via Elliot Page/Instagram

Published by
BANG Showbiz English

Elliot Page has claimed he was forced to wear a dress at the premiere of ‘Juno’.

The 35-year-old actor – who came out as transgender in December 2020 on the cover of Time magazine – has opened up about being “closeted” when he shot to fame in the titular role in Jason Reitman’s 2007 coming-of-age comedy-drama and how “that s*** did almost kill me”.

He told Esquire: “I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look — I wasn’t okay, and I didn’t know how to talk about that with anyone.

“When ‘Juno’ was blowing up — this sounds strange to people, and I get that people don’t understand. Oh, f*** you, you’re famous, and you have money, and you had to wear a dress, boo-hoo. I don’t not understand that reaction.

“But that’s mixed with: I wish people would understand that that s*** literally did almost kill me.”

Next year, Elliot is set to release the memoir, ‘Pageboy’, which will “delve into” his feelings about “body, experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world,” along with other themes, such as mental health, dating and the toxic culture of the film industry.

Publisher Flatiron said “The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

The news was also shared on both the publisher’s and Elliot’s Instagram Stories.

Last year, the ‘Umbrella Academy’ star explained the reasons why he was open about his decision to transition to veteran broadcaster Oprah Winfrey, calling it “an interesting dichotomy”.

He said: “Well, it’s this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing — and it’s also just the experience of, ‘Oh, there I am.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top