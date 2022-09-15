Elliott Reeder: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Elliott Reeder.

Mr. Reeder was discovered “from a picture I posted on holiday with my friends in Barcelona. My friend referred me to the Agency and they invited me in. I was 19 at the time. They took a few images and represented me from then until now.”

Elliott is repped by Supa, Soul Artist, Select Models, Tank, Sight, IMM, Kult, LA Model Management, and Clear Model Management.

STATS

Birth Date: December 9, 1995

Birthplace: England

Height: 6’ 2”

Waist: 33″

Hair: Dark Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Enjoy these photos and videos of Elliott Reeder

