Socialite Life
Now Reading
Elliott Reeder: Male Model Spotlight
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Elliott Reeder: Male Model Spotlight

by
September 15, 2022
Elliott Reeder
Photo via Elliott Reeder/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Elliott Reeder.

Mr. Reeder was discovered “from a picture I posted on holiday with my friends in Barcelona. My friend referred me to the Agency and they invited me in. I was 19 at the time. They took a few images and represented me from then until now.”

Elliott is repped by Supa, Soul Artist, Select Models, Tank, Sight, IMM, Kult, LA Model Management, and Clear Model Management.

Follow Elliott Reeder on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: December 9, 1995
Birthplace: England

Height: 6’ 2”
Waist: 33″
Hair: Dark Blonde
Eyes: Blue

Enjoy these photos and videos of Elliott Reeder

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top