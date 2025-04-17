Elon Musk offered $15 million to a woman to have his babies, she turned him down and he retaliated

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Elon Musk reportedly offered to impregnate right-wing influencer Tiffany Fong as part of his quest to create a “legion” of children to save civilization. [Celebitchy]
WATCH: Lenny Kravitz invites you into his regal Parisian home, complete with an underground nightclub. [omg blog]
Citadel: How Amazon wasted hundreds of millions of dollars on a franchise nobody cared about. [Pajiba]
Some big gowns made an appearance at The Accountant 2 premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
How RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley lost fans after a strong start to Season 14. [Reality Tea]
Michelle Trachtenberg died naturally as a result of complications from diabetes mellitus (the scientific term for diabetes), according to a statement from New York City’s chief medical examiner. [TV Line]
Haley Joel Osment was arrested at a ski lodge after police received a report of “unruly conduct.” On Tuesday, April 8, the 37-year-old actor was booked for alleged public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. [People]
Demi Moore opened up about losing the Best Actress Oscar to Mikey Madison earlier this year, and how she “knew” it wasn’t hers during the commercial break before the category was called. [THR]
Lorde finally announced that her first proper single in four years is on its way, revealing that the previously teased track will be titled “What Was That.” [Billboard]
It’s official — Jonathan Anderson has been announced as Kim Jones‘ successor at Dior Men. Bernard Arnault announced the news of his next fashion role at LVMH‘s annual shareholders meeting. [Hypebeast]
