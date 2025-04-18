Singer Devon Michael Sedrick answers the Socialite Seven

Devon Michael Sedrick is transforming personal pain into empowerment with his bold new single, “You Suck.” Cheeky, playful, and just the right amount of naughty, the track is an anthem for anyone who’s ever dealt with someone who made life harder than it needed to be.

“This song sparked from a situation I had at work where my supervisor would tell me that I was the best one minute, and scream at me the next,” Devon recalls. “It was a chaotic, toxic environment. It was emotional whiplash nearly every day. It got to the point where even receiving a text from him gave me anxiety. He was sucking the life out of me.”

At its core, “You Suck” is about reclaiming power, processing pain, and releasing the emotional baggage that others try to hand us. “It’s about acknowledging the suck and then letting it go,” Devon says. “People can suck sometimes, but it’s never about you. So why hold on to it?”

Raised in Nampa, Idaho as the eldest of six in a loud, mixed-race Mormon household—Filipino mom, European dad—Devon developed a love for connection and self-expression. “We were wild, loud, full of chaos and music,” he says. “Being raised in such a unique family, then coming out as gay and leaving the church, it all shaped how I view the importance of vulnerability and what it means to express yourself authentically.” His sound reflects that eclectic background, drawing influence from artists like Matt Corby, Tash Sultana, H.E.R., Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Doechii.

Written and produced entirely by Devon, “You Suck” also spotlights his one-man-band looping style—a craft he began developing after moving to Los Angeles. “I came here thinking I’d collaborate with other artists but then came covid. So, I picked up a looper pedal and started building songs layer by layer, on my own.”

Photo Credit: Stacey Gokey

While “You Suck” delivers sass and humor, Devon’s broader body of work dives fearlessly into more tender and taboo emotional spaces. From rage and shame to suicidal ideation and the journey toward self-acceptance, his music gives voice to the feelings many are afraid to express. “I’ve been unpacking my anger, and the parts of myself I’ve been ashamed of or felt the need to hide,” he shares. “I want people to be able to explore and understand all parts of themselves, especially the hard parts.”

He hopes the song serves as a liberating reminder for anyone stuck in a joyless, draining relationship that it’s okay to draw boundaries, reclaim your power, and even laugh about it. “I have a tendency to stay in bad relationships too long,” he admits. “I always want to believe the best in people, but this song is a reminder to myself—and anyone else—that sometimes enough is enough.”

We put Devon in the hot seat and asked the burning questions in another edition of the Socialite Seven. Get to know this talented musician whose music definitely does not suck.

Photo Credit: Haley Saunders

What is your biggest pet peeve?

My biggest pet peeve is not enough frosting on cake. If you know me, you know I LOVE sweets, specifically baked goods. Like I’m obsessed. But the biggest abomination is not putting enough frosting. The ideal ratio is 1:1, equal amounts of frosting to cake. Actually, if you really want to win my heart, have double the amount of frosting as cake.

What is your most cherished possession?

Ooooooo…my most cherished possession has to be a tie between my favorite acoustic guitar and my surfboard. You could leave me on a deserted island with those two things and I would honestly be set for life. Surfing and music is pretty much all I need.

Who would you want to play you in the movie of your life?

If they made a movie out of my life I would want Dominic Fike to play me. He’s honestly way cooler and funnier than me, but I love that he’s part Filipino, part Haitian. I’m half Filipino half Caucasian, but I have 2 siblings who are from Haiti and I think he would understand a lot of my background. He also has an incredible voice and I think he could make me as funny as I wish I was…lol.

What superpower or talent would you like to wake up with tomorrow?

Oh, this one’s easy. To breathe underwater, and to talk to marine animals, basically I want to be Aquaman. I spend so much time surfing and sailing and I could 100% live in the water.

Photo Credit: Stacey Gokey

What are three things you can’t live without?

3 things I can’t live without: my family, hot sunny days, and my surfboard.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

My idea of perfect happiness? That’s a hard one. I don’t really think that there is such a thing as perfect happiness in this life, but there’s nothing like knowing that you belong. To have people who you know love you and who have your back. I am so blessed to have so many people in my life that I know love me and would do anything for me.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

The best piece of advice I’ve been given is “You’re going to die anyway.” We’re all so worried, and stressed about what we do and what other people think, but we’re all going to die someday, everyone is going to forget us, so why not do exactly what you want?

“You Suck” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Keep up with Devon on YouTube and Instagram.