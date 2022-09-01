Emilio Alcaraz: Male Model Spotlight

Photo via Emilio Alcaraz/Instagram
Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Emilio Alcaraz.
I think we can all agree, that Emilio has an amazing head of hair. Repped by Uniko, PMA, and Euromodel, Emilio is making a name for himself with some very sultry photo editorials.
Emilio has been featured on the covers of a few romance novels:
Follow Emilio Alcaraz on Instagram here!
STATS
Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: ?
Height: 6’
Waist: 31″
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel