Emilio Alcaraz: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Emilio Alcaraz.

I think we can all agree, that Emilio has an amazing head of hair. Repped by Uniko, PMA, and Euromodel, Emilio is making a name for himself with some very sultry photo editorials.

Emilio has been featured on the covers of a few romance novels:

Southern Storms, an angst-filled friends to lovers romance from @BrittainyCherry, is coming April 2 & we have the gorgeous cover!#TBR. https://t.co/rXw9YIICS4

LIVE NOTIFICATION. https://t.co/D0ZKPRWnFC

COVER DESIGNED BY. Hang Le

PHOTOGRAPHER. Rafa G. Catala

MODEL. Emilio Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/UCtWEzRWXq — Renee Entress (@ReneeEntress) March 19, 2020

Ladies, meet Conor.

He's going to decimate you.

And that's a feckin' promise.



Preorder his and Star's story herehttps://t.co/GTjjNbbMKQ



Add it to your Goodreads TBR here https://t.co/yskyzeEtHZ



Cover Design: RBA Designs

Photo: Miguel Angel

Model: Emilio Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/IHeWBuyxDk — Serena Akeroyd (@SerenaAkeroyd) December 23, 2021

Follow Emilio Alcaraz on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: ?

Height: 6’

Waist: 31″

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Enjoy these photos and videos of Emilio Alcaraz

THE LATEST ON SL