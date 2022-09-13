Photos by Getty Images
View Gallery
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Andrew Garfield attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
The 74rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Keenan Thompson, celebrate the best in television, with shows like Succession and The White Lotus taking home the most trophies.
But before the awards were handed out, the celebrities hit the red carpet.
Nicholas Hoult brought the flair to the red carpet, Jerrod Carmichael brought fur sans shirt, and once again, it was proven that the black tux will never go out of style.
Here are a few of our favorite Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet looks
Launch the gallery above to see all the Emmy Awards 2022 arrivals.
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags
Adam Scott Andrew Garfield Anthony Anderson Anthony Carrigan Bob Odenkirk Bowen Yang Brendan Hunt Brett Goldstein Chris Perfetti Christopher Knight Christopher Meloni Colman Domingo Diego Luna Emmy Awards Emmys Freddie Highmore Harvey Guillen Himesh Patel Ismael Cruz Cordova Jake Lacy Jason Ralph Jason Ritter Jeremy Strong Jerrod Carmichael John Legend John Turturro Jordan Temple Keenan Thompson Lee Jung jae Luke Kirby Mark Indelicato Mark Proksch Martin Short Matthew Macfadyen Michael Keaton Michael Zegen Murray Bartlett Nicholas Braun Nicholas Hoult Park Hae soo Paul Downs Phil Dunster Photos Red Carpet Sebastian Stan Seth Meyers Seth Rogen Stephen Colbert Steve Martin Taron Egerton Tim Kash Toheeb Jimoh Tom Verica Tony Shalhoub Tramell Tillman Trevor Noah Tyler James Williams Will Poulter Zedd