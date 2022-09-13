Socialite Life
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men

September 13, 2022
Photos by Getty Images

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Andrew Garfield attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Adam Scott attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Bowen Yang attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Murray Bartlett attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tramell Tillman attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: John Turturro attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Michael Keaton attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Brendan Hunt attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jason Ralph attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Ismaël Cruz Córdova attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
British actor Taron Egerton arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Actor Zedd arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sebastian Stan attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Stephen Colbert attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Christopher Meloni attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jerrod Carmichael attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Diego Luna attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Seth Meyers attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Steve Martin and Martin Short attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jason Ritter attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jeremy Strong attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Anthony Carrigan attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Toheeb Jimoh attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Will Poulter attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Park Hae-soo attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Brett Goldstein attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Phil Dunster attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tom Verica attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Christopher Knight attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Bob Odenkirk attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Luke Kirby attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Mark Indelicato attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Himesh Patel attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tim Kash attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Television writer Jordan Temple arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: John Legend attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Trevor Noah attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Chris Perfetti attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Harvey Guillén attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tony Shalhoub attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicholas Braun attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Actor Nicholas Hoult arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jake Lacy attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Anthony Anderson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Paul W. Downs attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tyler James Williams attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Macfadyen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Seth Rogen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Host Kenan Thompson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Colman Domingo attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Freddie Highmore attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Mark Proksch attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men
Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 74rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Keenan Thompson, celebrate the best in television, with shows like Succession and The White Lotus taking home the most trophies.

But before the awards were handed out, the celebrities hit the red carpet.

Nicholas Hoult brought the flair to the red carpet, Jerrod Carmichael brought fur sans shirt, and once again, it was proven that the black tux will never go out of style.

Here are a few of our favorite Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet looks

Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Murray Bartlett attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
British actor Taron Egerton arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jerrod Carmichael attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Actor Nicholas Hoult arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Launch the gallery above to see all the Emmy Awards 2022 arrivals.

