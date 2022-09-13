Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Andrew Garfield, Murray Bartlett, Taron Egerton, Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Hoult and all the men

+49 View Gallery

The 74rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Keenan Thompson, celebrate the best in television, with shows like Succession and The White Lotus taking home the most trophies.

But before the awards were handed out, the celebrities hit the red carpet.

Nicholas Hoult brought the flair to the red carpet, Jerrod Carmichael brought fur sans shirt, and once again, it was proven that the black tux will never go out of style.

Here are a few of our favorite Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet looks

Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Murray Bartlett attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

British actor Taron Egerton arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jerrod Carmichael attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Actor Nicholas Hoult arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Launch the gallery above to see all the Emmy Awards 2022 arrivals.

